New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday shared a video wherein a girl stuck in strife-torn Ukraine can be seen pleading for he safe return. Tagging Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Priyanka said, "For God's sake, do whatever possible to get these children to India. The whole country is with these students and their families. The videos of Indian students coming from Ukraine are very disturbing." Furthermore, she urged the government to make all efforts to bring the stranded students/citizens safe.

In the video, the student named Garima Mishra claimed that she tried to contact embassies, but got no response. "No one is helping and I don't know if we will get any help", the girl can be heard saying in the video. Later she broke into tears and made an appeal to PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to send help. "Please, please help us. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Whoever is watching, please share this video," the girl said.

Watch the video:-

Also Read - After Assault Reports, Indian Embassy Asks Stranded Diaspora To Not Venture Towards Railway Stations Until Curfew Lifted In Ukraine

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine advised all Indian students stranded in Kyiv to reach the railway station in the Ukrainian capital for their onward journey to the western parts of the war-torn country. It said the weekend curfew in Kyiv has been lifted and they can go to the railway station to get out of the city.

“Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations,” the embassy tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, meanwhile, said the sixth flight under India’s evacuation mission ‘Operation Ganga’ left for Delhi from Budapest with 240 Indian nationals . “Sixth #OperationGanga flight from Budapest. To Delhi with 240 Indian nationals,” he tweeted