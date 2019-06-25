Following the death of a 24-year-old Muslim man, who was beaten mercilessly and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by a mob in Saraikela, Jharkhand and then jailed on allegations of theft, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has reacted to it by saying that the lord’s name can be chanted by embracing people and not by throttling them.

On the victim, identified as Tabrez Ansari, being made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Naqvi, who was at a training programme for Haj deputationists, said that stern action should be taken against people who commit such heinous crimes.

“Jai Shri Ram can be chanted by embracing people and not after throttling them. Such incidents cannot be justified. We have committed that we won’t let the destructive agenda dominate the development agenda,” Naqvi said.

“People who are involved in such incidents have only one motive — to spoil the positive atmosphere created by the government. These are isolated cases and we are completely against them,” he added.

Ansari is said to have been tied to a pole after he was allegedly caught trying to rob a house, and then beaten with sticks all through the night with the mob forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’. The police reached the spot in the morning and took him into custody on the complaints of the villagers.

However, his condition is said to have deteriorated in jail and he was taken to Sadar Hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries. Eventually, he was shifted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur where he succumbed to the injuries.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with Ansari’s death and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to look into the matter.

With Inputs From PTI