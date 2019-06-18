New Delhi: Slogans of ‘Mandir Wahi Banayenge‘, ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad‘ were raised in Lok Sabha as newly elected members took oath on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session on Tuesday. While chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ and ‘Vande Mataram‘ greeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, slogans of ‘Mandir Vahin Banayenge’, a reference to the demand of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, were heard as BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj reached speaker’s podium for taking oath as member of the House.

Owaisi, who remained unperturbed, taunted the saffron camp with hand gestures to continue with their sloganeering. However, after taking his oath in Urdu, the AIMIM chief hit back at them saying, ‘Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind‘.

“Today, I was welcomed with some slogans when I stood up to take my oath on the Constitution of India,” he tweeted later.

‘Jai Shri Ram‘ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai‘ slogans were also raised while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi took oath in Hindi. Besides, there was loud thumping of desks by the Congress members, voices were also heard from the BJP benches thanking Sonia for taking oath in Hindi.

BJP’s Ravi Kishan, a Bhopuri actor-turned MP from Gorakhpur, took oath in a dramatic style, adding pauses with emphasis as he read the text. He chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev‘ and ‘Guru Gorakhnath Ki Jai.’

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, objected to Vande Mataram slogan, drawing protests from members of treasury benches who demanded an apology from him. Barq claimed Vande Mataram is against Islam.

When the members, especially those belonging to Trinamool Congress, took oath, those from the treasury benches taunted them with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. The TMC leaders countered the religious chant witih slogans like ‘Jai Hind‘, ‘Jai Bengal’, ‘Jai Maa Durga’ and ‘Jai Mamata‘.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) lone MP Bhagwant Mann exchanged words with members of treasury benches as he ended his oath with the slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad‘. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal and former Union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Preneet Kaur and Shashi Tharoor, and actor Kirron Kher were also administered oath.

Notably, more than 200 parliamentarians were administered the oath by pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar, a seven-term BJP MP. Yesterday, 320 MPs took oath. Some members in the existing House strength of 542 who missed the ceremony will take the oath later.

(With agency inputs)