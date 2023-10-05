Home

Jailed Kashmiri Separatist Shabir Shah-Led JKDFP Banned Under UAPA

Founded in 1998 by Shabir Shah, a prominent separatist leader in Jammu and Kashmir, the JKDFP was a constituent of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday banned jailed Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah-led Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for five years.

According to an official notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the JKDFP was banned for its “anti-India” and “pro-Pakistan” activities.

“The members of JKDFP have been at the forefront of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and want to create a separate Islamic state, the notification said. The leader and members of JKDFP have also been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organizations to support terrorist activities and stone pelting on security forces in the state,” the MHA order reads.

The notification said Shah had called Kashmir a “dispute” and ruled out any settlement within the framework of the Constitution of India and the members of his party have been at the forefront of secessionist activities with an intention to create a separate Islamic state.

“The activities of JKDFP show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and setup of India, the notification said. The party and its members, especially Shabir Ahmed Shah, have been indulging in unlawful activities prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country,” it said.

“There have also been several inputs showing linkages between JKDFP and banned terrorist organizations. The party has been involved in violent terrorist activities to create fear and endanger public order. Its anti-national activities show disrespect to the constitutional authority of India,” the notification further said.

“The central government is of the opinion that if JKDFP is not curbed immediately, it will escalate its secessionist activities, advocate secession of Jammu and Kashmir, attempt to destabilize the state government, and continue propagating anti-national sentiments to cause disaffection against India. Therefore, in the interest of security and public order, the Central Government has declared JKDFP an unlawful association for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” it adds.

Shabir Shah is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 25, 2017, in a 2005 money laundering case.

He has also been chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror-funding case.

(With PTI inputs)

