Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj was 77.

New Delhi: Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, a prominent Jain muni, passed away on early Sunday morning at Chandragiri Teerth in Chhattisgarh’s Dongargarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj was 77.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more,” PM Modi wrote on X.

My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards… pic.twitter.com/jiMMYhxE9r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2024

“I had the honour of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings,” he added.

