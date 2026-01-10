By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Jaipur accident: 1 killed, 15 injured as Audi at 100 km speed mows over pedestrians | Watch
In a tragic event, a speeding luxury car ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 15 others. According to a PTI
In a tragic event, a speeding luxury car ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 15 others. According to a PTI report, four of the critically injured were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.
VIDEO | Jaipur: Visuals of the luxury car, currently parked at a police station, that ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 15 others.#JaipurNews #jaipuraccident
(Full video available… pic.twitter.com/lhdHB1xbsd
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2026
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.