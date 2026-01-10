Home

Jaipur accident: 1 killed, 15 injured as Audi at 100 km speed mows over pedestrians | Watch

In a tragic event, a speeding luxury car ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 15 others. According to a PTI report, four of the critically injured were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

VIDEO | Jaipur: Visuals of the luxury car, currently parked at a police station, that ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 15 others.#JaipurNews #jaipuraccident (Full video available… pic.twitter.com/lhdHB1xbsd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2026

