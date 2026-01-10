Jaipur accident: 1 killed, 15 injured as Audi at 100 km speed mows over pedestrians | Watch

  • Home
Published: January 10, 2026 10:31 AM IST
By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman
In a tragic event, a speeding luxury car ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 15 others. According to a PTI report, four of the critically injured were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

