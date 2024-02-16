Top Recommended Stories

Jaipur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Email, Security Beefed Up

Jaipur: Jaipur Airport received a bomb threat email today.

Updated: February 16, 2024 7:12 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Jaipur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Email, Security Beefed Up

Jaipur: Jaipur Airport received a bomb threat email today.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.