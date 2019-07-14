New Delhi: A case was registered against five to six policemen on Sunday at Sardarshahar police station in Rajasthan for allegedly beating and gang-raping a woman. Notably, the brother-in-law of the victim had died in police custody on July 6. So, the case will soon be investigated by CID-CB Jaipur, stated news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar was removed from his posting and Sardarshahar Circle officer Bhanwarlal was suspended in the wake of the alleged custodial death in Churu district last week, stated officials.

An accused named Nemi Chand Nayak was arrested in a theft case on July 6. Additional SP of Churu, Omprakash mentioned that Nayak died at a hospital under police detention on the same night. Officials added that Nayak’s sister-in-law was also kept in police detention ‘illegally’ and was allegedly raped.

Churu: Case registered against 5-6 policemen, including SHO Ranvir Singh, at Sardarshahar police station today, for allegedly beating & gang-raping a woman whose brother-in-law had died in police custody here on July 6. The case will be investigated by CID-CB Jaipur. #Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

“A video has surfaced in which some women are alleging that she (Nayak’s sister-in-law) was beaten and raped in illegal police detention. A team of Churu police went to SMS hospital where she is admitted, but she refused to give a statement,” said Omprakash.

The Additional SP said the woman, who was allegedly raped, wrote a letter to the police headquarters. He had earlier stated, “We are trying to get statements from the woman and suitable action will be taken based on her complaint.”

Seven persons, including SHO of Sardarshahar Police Station, have been suspended and 26 other policemen who were posted at the station were shunted to police lines when reports of Nayak’s death came to light.

(With Agency inputs)