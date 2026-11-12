Jaipur Crime: 7-year wait, Fortuner chase and street murder with axe stuck in skull – A chilling revenge story

A 25-year-old history-sheeter was chased in his Toyota Fortuner car and brutally hacked to death with axes by a group of men in Jaipur. Police suspect the murder was linked to an old rivalry.

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A 25-year-old history-sheeter, Vijay Bajiya, was chased in his Toyota Fortuner and brutally hacked to death with axes by four to six men in Jaipur. | image; x

Jaipur Crime: A shocking and horrific incident has surfaced from Rajasthan where a 25-year-old man was chased in filmy style in his Fortuner car and hacked to death by a group of men on road in Jaipur on Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Vijay Bajiya, who had at least 15 criminal cases registered against him. The group of men attacked the Vijay by axe. He was hacked to death in an act of revenge stemming from a seven-year-old case.

Disclaimer: The video contains strong language, graphic and disturbing visuals featuring a violent crime, including physical assault and bloodshed. It may be upsetting to some viewers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. Viewers should know that the video is intended solely for news reporting and public awareness.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN : A man was brutally murdered after a group of 4–6 attackers allegedly intercepted his car in the middle of the road. The assailants reportedly attacked him with stones, sticks and an axe while bystanders recorded the incident. https://t.co/cvuTX4wLzi — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) November 12, 2026

What exactly happened?

One of the accused persons is the son of a man who was allegedly killed by the 25-year-old victim years ago. He planned the attack to take revenge for his father’s death. The accused persons, who smashed their pickup truck into the victim’s Fortuner from behind, attacked Vijay with an axe on a busy road on Wednesday night.

Local residents recorded the entire video on their phones. In one of the videos, attackers can be seen smashing their pickup truck into the victim’s Toyota Fortuner from behind. Vijay got out and ran, but he was overpowered by the accused persons within a few feet. He was then hacked to death on the street in the densely populated residential area of Jaipur.