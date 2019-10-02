New Delhi: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a campaign for ‘Swachh Bharat’, three railway stations in Rajasthan namely Jaipur, Jodhpur and Durgapura have been ranked as cleanest railway stations across the country. The ranking was done by the Railways’ cleanliness survey which was unveiled on Wednesday by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

As per the survey, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Durgapura were the top three ranking railway stations among 720 stations. Andheri, Virar and Naigaon railway stations were the top three among 109 suburban stations.

The survey revealed that the Perungalathur station in Chennai is the dirtiest which was ranked at 611th position, followed by Sadar Bazar in Delhi which was ranked 610th. Guindy station in Chennai was placed at 106th spot among the dirtiest station on suburban railway followed by Velacheri in Chennai placed at 105th spot.

The survey report further stated that among the railway zones, North Western Railway followed by South East Central Railway and East Central Railway were the top three cleanest railway zones.

To promote cleanliness, the Indian Railways have been conducting third party audit and cleanliness ranking of 407 major stations annually since 2016. This year the survey included 720 stations and suburban stations were also included for the first time.

The year for the ranking purpose, the railway stations were divided into several categories across India depending on revenue generation.

The report highlighted that out of 720 stations only 25 per cent (182) have the provision for water conversation, while only nine per cent of stations have the provision for wastewater reuse or water reclamation.