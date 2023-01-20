Home

News

India

‘Ambedkar: A Life’ – Shashi Tharoor Remembers Ambedkar As ‘First Male Feminist’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2023

‘Ambedkar: A Life’ – Shashi Tharoor Remembers Ambedkar As ‘First Male Feminist’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2023

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: One of the greatest and glorious literary festivals kickstarted on January 19 at Jaipur's Hotel Diggi Palace. The festival will host around 350 speakers from across

'Ambedkar: A Life' - Shashi Tharoor Remembers Ambedkar As 'First Male Feminist' At Jaipur Literature Festival 2023

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: One of the greatest and glorious literary festivals kickstarted on January 19 at Jaipur’s Hotel Diggi Palace. The festival will host around 350 speakers from across the globe celebrating literature, culture, art, music and cinema. A melting of literature and culture, the Jaipur Lit fest witnessed a great start with soothing morning Carnatic music followed by inaugural ceremony and several amazing sessions with scholars. In one such session Politician and writer Shashi Tharoor was in conversion with Ambedkarite activist and rapper Sumit Samos and Pragya Tiwari at Jaipur Literature Festival 2023, they discuss Babasaheb’s life and journey along with his determination to present India with a Constitution ingrained with individual rights and modern concepts of social justice.

In this insightful session Tharoor noted that, from promoting birth control and equal wages for female labourers to asking women to stand up to their husbands, Dr B R Ambedkar was constantly thinking about women empowerment. Terming Ambedkar the “first male feminist” of India, Tharoor said his speeches from the 1930s and 40s to female audiences would still be considered “extraordinarily progressive” in some parts of the country.

“So here is a guy who tells women that don’t marry early, don’t let your parents push you into marriage, when you do get married stand up to your husbands, you are their equals, you are not there just to serve them, make sure you are not coerced into having too many children too early. You should have control over the children you have,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said at the 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Tharoor was joined by Ambedkarite scholar Sumit Samos at a session titled ‘BR Ambedkar: Life and Times’ at the event.