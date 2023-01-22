Experiences And Experiments With Words At JLF ’23 Day 4; Sudha Murty Talks On Importance Of Reading

Home

Experiences And Experiments With Words At JLF ’23 Day 4; Sudha Murthy Talks On Importance Of Reading

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Sessions at Jaipur Literature Festival never cease to intrigue. Every session is filled with knowledge and lead to interesting discussions relevant to the contemporary world’s dynamics with literature, art, culture and cinema. In the fourth day of the lit fest, many session talked about the experiments with language. Meanwhile, renowned writer Sudha Murty also discussed the importance of reading for children.

The ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 features a variety of sessions addressing the history, language, and importance of translation, as well as how the world is evolving in the space of dialects and their translations, and how it has aided in the formation of literary minds.

‘Motivate children to read till atleast 14…’

Distractions are many and attention is low among children of today, writer Sudha Murty said here on Sunday, adding that the parents should keep them away from gadgets and motivate them to read books till they are at least 14. The chairperson of Infosys Foundation was talking to the media on the sidelines of the 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Murty noted that it was not easy to bring up children in today’s environment, especially after Covid when schools made it mandatory for them to attend online classes. o at least up to 10-14 years they should read, later leave it to them after 16 years whether they want to continue their reading habits,” the Padma Shri awardee said.

The author is known for her children’s books, and books on her own lived experiences in Kannada and English.She also advised the younger generation to not get carried away by “power and money” and focus on “hard work and honesty”.

Experiments With Words At JLF 2023

As genres conflate and overlap, human stories are reaching out through a variety of themes and styles. At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2023, a panel of writers with very different subjects, techniques and tones of voice speak of why they chose their particular literary forms to tell their tales. Across the conventional categories of fiction and non-fiction, they discuss their experiments with language and literary conventions.

Geetanjali Shree’s Booker Prize winning translated work has shone the spotlight on the importance of translation and what it can do for Indian language literature and take it to global audiences.

During another discussion around translations and its importance Alison Barrett, Country Director, British Council India, said, “Each artist, irrespective of background, geography or ethnicity, deserves to be available to audiences wherever they are. Language barriers deprive not just artists and authors from reaching their audiences, but also people from understanding newer cultures, thoughts and worlds – whether real or fictional.

With more sessions, music performances and book launches, day 4 of the greatest literary festival concluded only to gear up for the final day.