Home

News

India

Jaipur Literature Festival Day 3 Saw A Confluence Of History, Language And Translations

Jaipur Literature Festival Day 3 Saw A Confluence Of History, Language And Translations

Jaipur Literature festival 2023: The third day of the fest saw an array of session which brought forth the history, language and importance of translation.

Jaipur Literature festival, 2023: Another great day of perceptive sessions, the Jaipur Literature Festival saw some discourses around translation, language, fiction, history and little bit women navigating in the contemporary era.

Literature and Translations

fiction is a realm where people often try to make sense of the world. Where does fiction come from? What is the process of its creation? was one of the early day session where writers talked about their experience with fiction. Poet, Amit Chaudhuri said that ” fiction has transformative experience and it is not just a accumulation of information.” Ruth Ozek added on that it is a way of engaging in another person wherein one can explain their limited subjectivity of mind and how on can be drawn to other persona.

Novelist, Deepti Kapoor shed light on how it people often learn experiencing emotions and inhabit a mind and consciousness sin the fiction world.

Apart from fiction, there was a lot of focus on languages and translations. How the world is evolving in the space of dialects and their translations and how it helped in formation of literary mind.

British Council,the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, hosted a session on Developing a Market for Translations, Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council said in his welcoming note, “Publishing and translation play an important role in cultural exchange by making literature, ideas, and information from one culture available to people from other cultures

Analysing Pages from History

In conversation with historian William Dalrymple at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2023, they discuss the significance of Ajanta Ellora, Bandhavgargh, and Buddhist caves and the milieu they represent. Not only this

At Jaipur Literature Festival 2023, journalist P. Sainath spoke about his recent work, ‘The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom’. The book introduces us to the ordinary men, women and children who formed the foundation of the independence movement. Sainath is founder-editor of the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI). His book delves into the grassroots of the movement while also examining their struggle for freedom well after 1947.

A Women’s World

At JLF 2023, scholars also discussed the narratives of women building their identity in this highly competitive world. A session discussed their distinct literary identities and narratives, and the impact of location and geography on their words and perspectives. A diverse panel of women analysed current realities and understand the role of women in the economic sphere, with a sharp focus on the many roadblocks that confront a woman’s working life.

In addition these wonderful session, there was a session by Gulzar on Late Lata Mageshkar and her life.

While another day witnessed a great array of forums, touted as greatest literary fest on earth, JLF has more in store for the upcoming days.