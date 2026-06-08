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Jaipur Malviya Nagar demolition drive LIVE: Government suspends internet for 24 hours, imposes BNS Section 163

The demolition operation is primarily focused on designated locations within the Malviya Nagar area. Residents are advised to follow official notifications for precise details.

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Jaipur Malviya Nagar demolition drive LIVE (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Jaipur Development Authority launched a major anti-encroachment drive on Nandpuri Road in Malviya Nagar on Monday. As a precautionary measure, the authorities suspended internet services and deployed thousands of police personnel across the city. The authorities will remove five religious structures, including a mosque, temple, satsang hall and shrine, that fall within the road’s legally defined boundary. It is important to note that the drive is part of a long-delayed road-widening project that will expand the 1.5-km stretch running parallel to the railway line from a narrow 25–30-foot road to its recorded width of 80 feet.

The Divisional Commissioner ordered the suspension of mobile internet and social media services across most police station areas of Jaipur North and Jaipur East from midnight on June 7 to midnight on June 8. As per the Jaipur district administration said internet services were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory content on social media that could disrupt law and order during the drive.

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Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city. Twelve companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) have been made available to the JDA on orders from the Director General (Law and Order). Additional forces have been called in from the Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur ranges, with roughly 1,000 additional Commissionerate personnel stationed at sensitive locations.

1. Why has the internet been suspended in Jaipur’s Malviya Nagar?

The administration has suspended internet services to prevent rumours and inflammatory content from getting circulated on platforms during and after the demolition drive.

2. For how long will internet services remain suspended?

The Divisional Commissioner ordered the suspension of mobile internet and social media services across most police station areas of Jaipur North and Jaipur East from midnight on June 7 to midnight on June 8.

3. What is BNS Section 163?

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) empowers district authorities to issue orders in urgent cases to maintain public peace and prevent potential disturbances.

4. Why was BNS Section 163 imposed in Malviya Nagar?

The provision was imposed to maintain law and order, restrict unlawful gatherings, and prevent any incidents that could arise during the demolition operation.

5. Which areas are affected by the demolition drive?

The demolition operation is primarily focused on designated locations within the Malviya Nagar area. Residents are advised to follow official notifications for precise details.

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