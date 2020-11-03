Rajasthan Civic Polls: Counting of votes in underway in the 250-ward Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater and Jaipur Heritage Corporation. Voting began at 9 AM on Tuesday as part of the civic polls held in two phases in the six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in Rajasthan.

Results have been declared in several wards and Congress is leading the race, followed by the BJP.

A total of 2,238 candidates are in the fray for the 560 wards of the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

LIVE UPDATES

Jaipur Heritage – 100: Congress – 25, BJP – 14, Others – 5

Jaipur Greater – 150: Congress – 14, BJP – 22, Other – 3

From Jaipur Nagar Nigam Heritage ward 41, Congress leader Aarif Khan wins

From Jaipur Greater ward 71, Independent candidate Mukesh Sharma wins

BJP leader Rahul Sharma wins Jaipur Heritage ward 51

Congress’Sajna Devi wins Jaipur Nagar Nigam Greater ward number 11

Jaiput Haritage Nagar Nigam ward 91: BJP candidate Shyam Sundar Saini sweeps victory by 386 seats

From Jaipur Greater ward number 122, Congress candidate Pradeep Tiwari wins

Congress leader Aaisha Siddiqui wins Jaipur Heritage Nagar Nigam ward 61

From Jaipur Greater Ward number 112, Independent candidate Kishan Lal wins

At Jaipur Heritage Nagar Nigam ward number 2, Congress’ Anil Brahmbhatt wins by 2,042 votes

Deepika Shiani of Congress wins from Jaipur Ward no-92

An Election Commission spokesperson said the counting of votes started from 9 AM and the process was underway.

A total of 60.42 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North in the first phase last Thursday to elect ward councillors of these corporations.

In the second phase, 59.96 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporation on Sunday.