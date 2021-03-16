Jaipur: The police on on Tuesday resorted to heavy lathicharge on the members Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the premises of Rajasthan University in Jaipur. As per reports, the ABVP supporters have been on strike and dharna at the university for the past 23 days over 21 demands. They were mainly protesting against bonus scores not given to the university students including several other issues. Also Read - Video: Farmers Break Barricades At Peeragarhi, Police Fire Tear Gas, Lathicharge

A video of police personnel thrashing the ABVP supporters with baton inside the university building amid a huge gathering has been posted by news agency ANI. In the video, the supporters can be heard raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', while the police try to disperse the crowd.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Jaipur: Police lathi-charge protesting members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Rajasthan University. They were protesting against bonus scores not given to the university students inlcuding other issues#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/r4blx0MtG7 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Reports suggest that prior to the demonstration, a student workers’ conference was also held in which National head of ABVP Praful Akant was also present. He had reportedly called upon the youth to block Jaipur metropolis regarding their demands.

The protesting students said that all the universities in the state have given five percent bonus points to the promoted students. While Rajasthan University is the only university which has not given five percent bonus marks. Therefore, the students demanded elimination of discrimination against the students of Rajasthan University.