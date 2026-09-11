Jaipur shocker: Man kills wife, 3 daughters in sleep, serves morning tea to father, absconds

A Jaipur man absconds after allegedly murdering his wife and three daughters with a cement slab, leaving his family's bodies behind in Govind Vatika.

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Accused with victim in Jaipur murder case

New Delhi: A gruesome crime in Jaipur’s Govind Vatika area came to light on Friday morning when a man allegedly murdered his wife and three daughters in their sleep before fleeing the scene. The suspect, identified as Rahul Jha, bludgeoned his family members with a heavy cement block during the early hours. Before absconding, he maintained a chilling facade of normalcy by collecting the daily milk supply and serving morning tea to his elderly father, Laxminath Jha, who later discovered the bloodied bodies and raised an alarm.

Victims suffer head and facial trauma

Police arrived at the residence to find the suspect’s wife, Geeta Jha (40), dead in a first-floor room, while his three daughters, Nandini (22), Radhika (17), and Girish alias Gauri (14), were found deceased across two rooms on the ground floor. All victims suffered severe head and facial trauma. Law enforcement recovered the bloodstained cement slab from the scene and has launched a widespread manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal says, “A gruesome murder has taken place involving a woman and her three daughters. Prima facie, it appears that the woman’s husband committed the crime, as he has been missing since morning. However, we are… https://t.co/4PG2Yd5K7O pic.twitter.com/RLzb0lPqoM — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Prashant Kiran said police received information about the incident in the morning, following which teams rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Accused’s father narrated story after gruesome murder

Laxminath Jha, who was present in the house, told police that his son had collected milk from a milkman around 7 am and later prepared and served tea to him before leaving the house. Laxminath told police that he noticed blood in a downstairs room after coming out of the toilet and raised an alarm, following which neighbours informed the police.

The accused, Rahul Jha, had allegedly fled after serving tea to his father and also switched off his mobile phone, the police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him. The exact motive behind the killings was yet to be ascertained, they said. Teams from the Kardhani police station and the Forensic Science Laboratory reached the spot and collected evidence.

Police said Geeta ran a beauty parlour on the first floor of the house, while her three daughters were studying.