Jaipur shocker: Woman, daughter, son found dead in locked room, suicide note on WhatsApp reveals disturbing details

Police suspect murder-suicide, while a WhatsApp note recovered from the son's phone reportedly reveals details about family disputes and alleged mental health issues.

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Jaipur shocker: Woman, daughter, son found dead in locked room, suicide note on WhatsApp reveals disturbing details | image: AI

Jaipur Woman, Children Found Dead In Locked Room: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan, where three members of a family, including a 50-year-old woman and her children, were found dead at their residence in Jaipur. The incident took place on Friday morning, when the bodies were found inside a locked room at their house in the Ramnagar area. Police reached the house, took the bodies into custody and collected evidence from the room.

What exactly happened?

The deceased were identified as 50-year-old Saroj Devi, her daughter Shivangi (25) and her son Lucky (27). Their bodies were found inside the same room. As per police, Lucky killed his mother and sister before dying by suicide. investigators also recovered a purported suicide note from the son’s mobile phone.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident may have taken place on Thursday. The bodies were discovered around 8 am on Friday after the family did not answer repeated phone calls.

How the deaths were discovered

As per reports, the deceased woman’s father, Deep Tiwari, grew worried when he could not contact the family. He called the neighbours and requested them to visit the house.

When neighbours reached the residence, they found three bodies in a room. They dialed 100 and informed the police. A police team from the Bhatta Basti police station reached the spot and started an investigation.

Investigators found a piece of paper pasted on the wall. The paper read – suicide note was on the mobile phone. The password of the mobile was also mentioned in the note.

What was mentioned in the suicide note?

Police recovered a WhatsApp note from Lucky’s mobile phone. The note mentioned a history of mental illness in the family. The note also referred to medical examinations conducted in the past.

Investigators are verifying the claims and have not confirmed the medical history mentioned in the note.

As per reports, Lucky’s father had died by suicide.

Family disputes

As per preliminary investigations, there were frequent disagreements between Saroj Devi and Shivangi. These arguments may have contributed to tensions within the family. Cops suspect that the 27-year-old son was distressed by these arguments and quarrels between his mother and sister. Investigation also revealed that the mother and daughter had a verbal spat on Thursday.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the reported family disputes and the contents of the mobile phone.

Police probe underway

Police took the bodies into their custody and shifted them to the mortuary at Kanwatia Hospital for post-mortem examination. Investigators are now probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

Further investigation is underway.