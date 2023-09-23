Home

Jairam Ramesh Calls New Parliament ‘Modi Multiplex’, BJP Hits Back

Jairam Ramesh claimed that halls of the new Parliament building are not cozy or compact and one needed binoculars to see each other.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised the new Parliament building, where the special session took place, referring to it as ‘Modi Multiplex’ or ‘Modi Marriot.’ Using the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader expressed that he observed the decline of ‘confabulations’ and ‘conversations’—both within the two Houses and in the corridors. “If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution”, he said.

Ramesh continue his attack at the Modi-govt claiming that the halls of the building are not cozy or compact and one needed binoculars to see each other in the complex. Remembering the old Parliament, Ramesh stated that it was easy for MPs to walk between Houses, the Central Hall, and the corridors. The new building weakens the bonding needed to make the running of Parliament a success.

“Quick coordination between the two Houses is now exceedingly cumbersome. In the old building, if you were lost, you would find your way back again since it was circular. In the new building, if you lose your way, you are lost in a maze. The old building gave you a sense of space and openness while the new one is almost claustrophobic”, he added.

The new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the PM’s objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations—both inside the two Houses and in the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 23, 2023



Claiming that the ‘sheer joy’ of ‘hanging out’ had disappeared, Ramesh called the new complex as ‘painful and agonising’.

