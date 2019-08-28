New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday hit back at party colleague Jairam Ramesh for the “policy paralysis” caused during United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) second term. Condemning Ramesh’s remark on the Prime Minister, he said that no leader should make such a comment.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Moily said, “Any leader including Jairam Ramesh shouldn’t make any such statement which will demoralize the rank and file of Congress party especially when Rahul Gandhi Ji is fighting for the cause of the party and also against policies of the present govt.”

“He (Ramesh) is responsible for policy paralysis of our Government (UPA-2) and he is also responsible for compromising the principles of governance many a time”, Moily further alleged, adding that “he is not the only person”, but among those responsible.

The former Union Minister had also slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for praising PM Modi for adding “credibility to our (Congress’) criticisms”, terming the statements “most unfortunate”.

“Any leader who would like to give such a statement, I think, they are not doing service to Congress party or its leadership…(those) who want to go out (of the Congress party), let them go out very straightforwardly; not sabotaging the party and its ideology being within the party,” Moily said.

Moily said that Congress will take appropriate disciplinary action and also warn these people who have made such comments.

Earlier, former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh had said that PM Narendra Modi’s governance model was “not a complete negative story” and constantly “demonising” him was not going to help.

Ramesh had made the remarks during the book launch of ‘Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India’ by Kapil Satish Komireddi, who is a political analyst. His remarks caused disagreement within the party, however, it was backed by leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.