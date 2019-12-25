New Delhi: Intelligence sources on Wednesday revealed that Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning a major attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

As per sources, a message of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar intercepted by intelligence agencies revealed that Pakistan-based terror group is planning to execute attacks in Ayodhya.

According to these sources, the message was sent on a Telegram channel being used by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Following the threat, all security agencies have been alerted and security has been tightened in Ayodhya and nearby places. Further, agencies are also keeping a close eye on the Jaish-e-Mohammed network in the country.

Notably, Azhar was designated a ‘global terrorist’ by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanction Committee on May 1, 2019.

JeM, the notorious terrorist organisation, is responsible for carrying out several high-profile suicide and other attacks in India, Pulwama being the latest. In 2001, JeM carried out attacks on the legislative assembly building in Jammu and Kashmir and on the Indian parliament.

In 2016, JeM was linked to an attack on a security forces base at Uri, killing 19 people. In February 2019, JeM claimed responsibility for the devastating suicide attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers in Pulwama, the worst such attack on Kashmiri soil.