New Delhi: The younger brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and operational commander Mufti Rauf Asghar has reportedly told Jaish terrorists in Kashmir that it was becoming difficult to supply them the necessary "items", a reference to explosives and weapons.

Asghar who was in direct touch with the four heavily armed terrorists who were eliminated in the recent Nagrota terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, had sent the message to Jaish operatives in Kashmir soon after the gunbattle at Ban toll plaza, said a report by Hindustan Times.

Asghar is considered the UN designated global terrorist group's de facto chief in Azhar 's absence and had coordinated in the infiltration of the four terrorists from Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The Nagrota encounter that happened in November 19, was reportedly a huge setback for the terror group, given how heavily Asghar had invested in their training and infiltration. The terrorists were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota.

The Jaish terrorists were carrying huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including 11 AK-47 rifles and pistols and in all probability were planning something big, perhaps “disruption of district-level elections”, a top police officer said.

Border Security Force officials who have seen the 200-metre tunnel dug under the border fence said the engineering detail that had gone into digging the tunnel in Pakistan’s Shakargarh area was a surprise. They were well-armed too.11 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols, 29 hand grenades and 6 grenades to be fired from an under barrel grenade launcher were seized.

