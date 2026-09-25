‘A terrorist country is asking me that’: Jaishankar slams Pakistani journalist during press interaction at UNGA

EAM S Jaishankar didn't hold back when a Pakistani reporter interrupted him on terrorism at a UN briefing in New York, firmly rebuffing the attempt. The exchange highlighted India's persistent focus on framing cross-border terrorism as a major security issue.

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External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Liberia’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti hold a joint briefing on sidelines of on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York. ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday sharply responded to a Pakistani journalist who asked him a question related to terrorism.

“A terrorist country is asking me that question. Come on,” Jaishankar said in a strong response to the question by the Pakistani journalist.

What happened at the event?

The event was a press conference at the UN headquarters on the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers by Jaishankar and Liberia’s Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

After their remarks, the Pakistani journalist stood up and shouted a question to Jaishankar, “When will your government stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan?” To this, Jaishankar responded firmly. “A terrorist country is asking me that question. Come on.”

A Pakistani reporter tries to disrupt EAM Jaishankar’s presser over allegations concerning Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. EAM Jaishankar responds: “A terrorist country is asking me that question?” pic.twitter.com/s7uvJGmH5E — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 25, 2026

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, told the Pakistani journalist, “You have heard your reply. You have heard your response, loud and clear.” On Thursday, an Indian journalist had asked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as he entered the UN building, “When will you stop harbouring terrorists?”

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar discusses regional, global developments with foreign counterparts on UNGA margins

Why is Jaishankar in New York?

The External Affairs Minister is in New York as part of the Indian delegation for the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week. He is scheduled to address the High-Level Session on Saturday and has held several bilateral and plurilateral meetings during his visit.

What is India’s position on cross-border terrorism?

India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to take “credible action” against cross-border terrorism. India launched Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

India’s actions to defend itself against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025 have been recognised by many nations.

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The condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack was also reflected in outcome documents at various multilateral forums, including the UNSC Press Statement issued in April 2025.

India raises concerns over terror financing

India’s efforts over the years have resulted in the listing of several terrorist entities and individuals who find shelter in Pakistan. India has also repeatedly raised concerns over Pakistan’s shortcomings in preventing financial support to terrorists, leading to continued international scrutiny of terrorist networks operating from its territory.