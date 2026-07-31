‘Avoid attacks on commercial shipping’: Jaishankar urges Iran’s Abbas Araghchi to ensure safety of seafarers

EAM S Jaishankar stated that his counterpart Abbas Araghchi shared Iran's assessment of the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia and updated him on the ongoing discussions related to the regional developments.

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EAM Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. PTI

India has urged Iran not to target commercial ships or seafarers under any circumstances. Speaking with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that New Delhi opposes and condemns attacks on commercial shipping by any side. Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart during a phone conversation with Araghchi.

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“Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance,” the external affairs minister said on social media. He further said, “India condemns any such attack by any party.”

Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party.… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 31, 2026

Jaishankar said he was apprised of Iran’s perspective on current developments and discussions which are underway. “India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said. The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid increasing hostilities between Iran and the US.

India has been voicing serious concerns over attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told Rajya Sabha on Thursday that 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have been killed and another 75 injured in the West Asia conflict since February.

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“Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers have lost their lives in the Middle East (one in Saudi Arabia; two in Kuwait; eight in Oman; one in Iraq; and four in UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in UAE; 24 in Oman; four in Qatar; 13 in Kuwait; one in Saudi Arabia; and one in Israel),” Singh said.

He was replying to a question. “In a separate accident not related to attacks, 12 Indian nationals have lost their lives in Ras Laffan Gas Facility in Qatar,” Singh said, referring to an explosion and fire at an energy complex in June.