Jaisinghpur Assembly Constituency: Jaisinghpur is located in Kangra district of the hill state of Himachal Pradesh and falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency. Voting in this assembly constituency will be held along with all other assembly seats on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. This seat is reserved seat for Scheduled Castes and came into existence after the new delimitation in 2008. In 2017, BJP’s Ravinder Kumar won the Jaisinghpur seat by defeating Yadvinder Goma of the Congress party with a margin of 10,710 votes.Also Read - Dharamshala Assembly Election 2022: Can Rakesh Chaudhary Help BJP Retain This Prestigious Seat?

CANDIDATES FOR JAISINGHPUR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP candidate Ravinder Dhiman

Congress candidate Yadvinder Goma

AAP candidate Santosh Kumar

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 84820 population, 100% is rural and 0% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 34.85 and 0.92, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 83742 electorates and 112 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 62.33% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 65.31% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 58.53% and 37.18% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 67.36% and 29.24% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively. Also Read - Paonta Sahib Constituency: Close Fight Between Congress, BJP; All Eyes on Major Contenders