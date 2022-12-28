Top Recommended Stories
Jakarta Bound Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport Due To Technical Snag
Mumbai: A flight of Qatar Airways from Doha to Jakarta, Indonesia was diverted to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday, December 28, reported ANI. The flight QR954 was travelling to Indonesia when it had to land in Mumbai due to a technical glitch. An aircraft is being prepared for dispatch from Doha to collect passengers.
More details awaited.
