New Delhi: In a unique initiative, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry will link the Aadhaar card number of the head of a household for each functional tap water connection under its Jal Jeevan mission. According to an official document of the ministry, this is being done to ensure targeted delivery and monitoring of specific outcomes.

The procedure is a part of the Jal Shakti Ministry’s ambitious ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ (Water for every household from taps) under which it aims to provide tap water to every household in less than five years.

According to a ministry official, the said move will be subject to statutory provisions. He added that the operational guidelines are being currently worked upon and the same will be out within the next seven-10 days. It is also being determined if people can be allowed to upload their details on a web portal.

All assets created under this mission will be subjected to geo-tagging for better monitoring. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 3.6 lakh crore for this scheme, which will see the Centre and the states bear 50% cost each. However, in the case of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand an north-eastern states, the Centre-state cost-sharing will be 90:10 respectively. In the case of union territories (UTs), the Centre will bear the entire cost.

The Jal Jeevan mission was formed after the BJP was reelected earlier this year for a second consecutive five-year-term, with a massive mandate.