Jalandhar, Punjab: A birthday party turned fatal in Jalandhar after two students fell off the third floor of their hostel building during a duel over the contribution of money. While one died on the spot, the other has been admitted to a private hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

"2 students fell from 2nd floor after a scuffle broke out b/w students during a birthday party over-contribution of money. While one died, 2nd is being treated. Case registered under IPC section 304 against boy admitted in hospital", said ADCP Jaskiranjit S Teja.

The incident took place on on the intervening night on Sunday and Monday when an argument broke out between the two students, identified as Kishan Kumar Yadav and Aman. Both of them were students of B.Sc third year and belonged to Bihar.

Hostel authorities have informed their families about the incident.