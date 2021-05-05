Jalandhar: Society often tells women to dress ‘modestly’, to not step out of the house late at night, in order to avoid getting raped. However, the truth is, most rapists and molesters are known to the victim and there are several figures and statistics to prove that. In a similar shocking story from Punjab’s Jalandhar, a woman accused her father-in-law of sexually assaulting her, but no one believed her. The woman then took a bold step and filmed the entire act on a video, and submitted the proof to the police, Bhaskar reported. Also Read - Viral Video: Scared of Injections, Girl Screams 'Mummy, Mummy' While Taking Covid Vaccine | Watch

The incident happened on Tuesday when the woman’s drunk father-in-law started molesting her again, despite her pleading him not to. When he didn’t stop, she made a video and the reality of the father-in-law was exposed in front of everyone. the police has now initiated an investigation in the case. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadi's 'Zabardast' Dance on Spanish Rap Song Impresses The Internet | Watch

At the police station, the woman told the police that she had an arranged marriage 5 years ago and her in-laws often used to make fun of her complexion and demand dowry from her, despite the fact that she was earning. Not only that, other members of the family also used to abuse, insult her and made her life a living hell. From demanding a ring for her elder brother-in-law to insulting the gifts brought by her parents, she had to face hardships on a daily basis. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Snatches Bananas From Man's Hand & Eats It, Internet is Amused | Watch

Meanwhile, her father-in-law used to molest her, but no body believed her words. When she protested, family members even threatened to kick her out of the house. On many occasions, she pleaded saying that she is just like her daughter, but he refused to budge.