Jalandhar: Two girls were run over by a speeding vehicle allegedly being driven by a police inspector on Monday morning near the highway in Punjab's Jalandhar. The deceased has been identified as Navjot Kaur who worked at a local car showroom. She, along with her friend, was standing on the roadside when the vehicle mowed them down at around 8.30 am.

The policeman who was allegedly driving the car was identified as Amrit Pal Singh and he has been arrested, ndtv.com reported.

CCTV footage shows the white car careening into the women and ramming them even though they stepped back.

The incident took place at Dhanewali village on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. Following this, locals stopped traffic and blocked the highway causing a traffic jam. Traffic was stopped at Jalandhar Cantt too, causing huge traffic jams.