Jalandhar (Punjab) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Jalandhar (Punjab) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Jalandhar (Punjab) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates

Jalandhar (Punjab) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Update: Security has been beefed up and all other arrangements put in place as the counting of votes for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll will begin at 8 AM. This time, the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a four-corner battle among the BJP, Congress, SAD and the ruling AAP. Prominent candidates in the fray include AAP’s Sushil Rinku, Congress’ Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, BJP’s Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal and the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

The bypoll to this constituency was held on May 10 and it recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 per cent. Of the 16,21,800 (16.21 lakh) eligible voters, 8,87,154 (8.87 lakh) exercised their franchise.

The Jalandhar seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. The ruling AAP is hoping to mark its presence in the Lok Sabha by registering a victory in the bypoll. A win will be a boost for the party, which had faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Sangrur, just three months after it stormed to power in March 2022.

Jalandhar (Punjab) Bypoll Result 2023: Check Live Updates

