New Delhi: On the 101st anniversary of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre where hundreds of Sikhs died in the hands of British Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs, remembering their "courage and sacrifice".

"I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come," PM Modi tweeted.

Along with his tweet, the Prime Minister also shared a picture from a previous visit to the Jallianwla Bagh memorial in Amritsar, Punjab.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, apart from several other ministers also paid their tributes to the people who lost their lives on this day in 1919.

Pay homage to the martyrs of 1919 #JallianwalaBagh massacre. Sharpest symbol of the untold atrocities inflicted by colonialism.

Here are 5 things to remember about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre:

1. The massacre took place on April 13, 1919, on the occasion of Baisakhi, the harvest festival, a major celebration for Punjabis.

2. The incident took place at an enclosed garden in Amritsar, where the people had decided to gather to celebrate Baisakhi. It is also called the Amritsar massacre.

3. The people who came in the Bagh were celebrating the festival and were not involved in any protest. Witnesses reported that no warning was given by the British troops before firing and killing scores of people mercilessly.

4. Many tried to escape the guns but had no where to go as the only gate open was also guarded by the British soldiers. As a result, they chose to jump into a well inside the garden, to their deaths.

5. Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, who had ordered the firing, was killed on March 13, 1940, by Uddham Singh, a member of Gadar party, in order to seek revenge for the killings.