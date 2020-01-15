New Delhi: On the occasion of Pongal on Wednesday, Jallikattu competitions have already begun in several districts of Tamil Nadu. The sport where trained men try to tame bulls will be conducted across the state till January 31. The events start at 8 AM and go on till 4 PM.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: #Jallikattu competitions have begun in Madurai’s Avaniyapuram. 700 bulls and 730 Bull Catchers are participating in it. pic.twitter.com/jMdwRG45gN — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

In 2014, the Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment banning the use of bulls in any sports. The prohibition evoked strong resistance as Jallikattu has a deep association with Tamil culture. The Centre brought a state-specific amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in 2017 which allowed Jallikattu without any restriction. This year, the Madurai district administration is only allowing men from 21 to 45 years of age and weighing more than 45 kgs. Madurai District collector directed that those below the age of 21 years will not be allowed to participate in Jallikattu to be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur. Those willing to participate must enroll themselves at designated centres and get their fitness certificate after a required health check-up.