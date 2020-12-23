Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to hold Jallikattu event, with certain restrictions. Number of players cannot be more than 150 at an event and COVID-19 negative certificate has been made mandatory for players. Number of spectators not to be more than 50% of the gathering. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Bans Gatherings At Beaches, Resorts, Pubs For New Year Due To COVID-19

