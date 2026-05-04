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Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes early lead, Congress Bidisha Neog trails

This time, the contest between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bidisha Neog turned into a crucial electoral battle, reflecting both political dominance and opposition challenge in the state. H

Published date india.com Updated: May 4, 2026 8:23 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes early lead, Congress Bidisha Neog trails
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (AI Image)

Assam Assembly Election Result 2026: Incumbent Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is undoubtedly one of the most popular leaders not only in Assam but also in the entire Northeastern region. The former Congress leader, who switched sides in the year 2015 to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, enjoys massive popularity in Assam. Lovingly called ‘Mama,’ Himanta Biswa Sarma is eyeing his second term as the chief minister of the state. Himanta Biswa Sarma has won the Jalukbari constituency for five consecutive terms, thrice with the Indian National Congress and twice with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

ALSO READ: ‘Pawan Khera ko main peda bana dunga’: Moments when Assam CM Himanta Biswa grabbed media attention for his remarks

This time, the contest between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bidisha Neog turned into a crucial electoral battle, reflecting both political dominance and opposition challenge in the state. Himanta Biswa Sarma represents the Jalukbari constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly and has consistently won the seat by large margins. His leadership focuses on infrastructure development, governance reforms, and strengthening regional connectivity, making him a central figure in Assam’s current political landscape.

ALSO READ: Assembly Elections Results 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

It is important to note that the voter sentiment in Jalukbari largely remains in favour of Himanta Biswa Sarma, as the constituency has consistently supported him over multiple elections. Many voters associate him with development, governance, and strong leadership.

Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live:

Live Updates

  • May 4, 2026 8:23 AM IST

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: Massive lead for BJP in Assam, leading in 12 seats.

  • May 4, 2026 8:09 AM IST

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes early lead; Congress Bidisha Neog trails

  • May 4, 2026 8:06 AM IST

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: Leads are yet to come.

  • May 4, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: Counting of votes begins; Will Himanta Biswa Sarma be able to retain his fort or will Congress stop Assam CM’s winning streak?

  • May 4, 2026 7:57 AM IST

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: In recent elections, Jalukbari has always been one of the most decisive seats in Assam. Sarma won with a vote share of over 75%, securing one of the largest victory margins in the state, setting a strong benchmark for today’s result.

  • May 4, 2026 7:40 AM IST

    Jalukbari election result LIVE: Assam exit poll at a glance

    Axis My India: NDA 88-100 | Congress+ 24-36

    Matrize: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 25-32

    JVC: NDA 88-101 | Congress+ 23-33

    People’s Pulse: NDA 68-72 | Congress+ 22-26

    Kamakhya Analytics: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 26-39

    Poll Diary: NDA 86-101 | Congress+ 15-26

    People’s Insight: NDA 88-96 | Congress+ 30-34

  • May 4, 2026 7:29 AM IST

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: The voter turnout in Jalukbari stood at 81.68% this year, according to data released by the Election Commission of India. Polling largely took place peacefully.

  • May 4, 2026 7:16 AM IST

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: This time, the contest between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bidisha Neog turned into a crucial electoral battle, reflecting both political dominance and opposition challenge in the state.

  • May 4, 2026 6:59 AM IST

    Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: Counting of votes for the high-profile Jalukbari seat to begin shortly.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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