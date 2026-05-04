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Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes early lead, Congress Bidisha Neog trails

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Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes early lead, Congress Bidisha Neog trails

This time, the contest between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bidisha Neog turned into a crucial electoral battle, reflecting both political dominance and opposition challenge in the state. H

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (AI Image)

Assam Assembly Election Result 2026: Incumbent Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is undoubtedly one of the most popular leaders not only in Assam but also in the entire Northeastern region. The former Congress leader, who switched sides in the year 2015 to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, enjoys massive popularity in Assam. Lovingly called ‘Mama,’ Himanta Biswa Sarma is eyeing his second term as the chief minister of the state. Himanta Biswa Sarma has won the Jalukbari constituency for five consecutive terms, thrice with the Indian National Congress and twice with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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This time, the contest between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bidisha Neog turned into a crucial electoral battle, reflecting both political dominance and opposition challenge in the state. Himanta Biswa Sarma represents the Jalukbari constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly and has consistently won the seat by large margins. His leadership focuses on infrastructure development, governance reforms, and strengthening regional connectivity, making him a central figure in Assam’s current political landscape.

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It is important to note that the voter sentiment in Jalukbari largely remains in favour of Himanta Biswa Sarma, as the constituency has consistently supported him over multiple elections. Many voters associate him with development, governance, and strong leadership.

Jalukbari Assembly Election Result Live:

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