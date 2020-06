New Delhi: Amanatullah Khan, the private secretary of Delhi Jama Masjid Imam Ahmed Bukhari, has died of coronavirus on Wednesday. For a week, he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. According to reports, he was with Ahmed Bukhari for the past 35 years. Also Read - Bulbbul First Look: Anushka Sharma Produced Netflix Horror Film's Teaser Looks Intriguing, Movie to Release on June 24