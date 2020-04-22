Chennai: A group of Jamaat attendees in Tamil Nadu, who have recovered from Coronavirus, want to help critically-ill from the disease by donating their plasma for the plasma therapy clinical trial in the state. Apart from their wish to help, the main reason for the donation, they have cited, is to counter “baseless accusations” being hurled against them following the religious gathering of the Islamic sect which took place last month in the national capital, reported the New Indian Express. Also Read - Meet Madhya Pradesh's Health Task Force Convener Who Blames IIFA, Says Congress Helped Jamaat People Enter MP

Notably, in convalescent plasma therapy, doctors use the blood plasma of a healthy person to transfer their immunity against a particular disease to a critically-ill patient. In the case of coronavirus, doctors will use the blood plasma of a recovered patient and transfer it to extremely sick patients.

Meanwhile, Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, in an interview to news agency IANS, conveyed his sect followers, who were tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return from the mass gathering but have now recovered, to donate their plasma for treatment to other patients.

“I urge my friends from TJ who have been successfully treated by doctors and have now tested negative to come-forward and donate their plasma so that other patients, of any caste or religion, who are still fighting this disease may benefit from us. We are all the children of Adam,” he said.

Notably, a massive congregation was held at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in March despite prohibitory orders. It became the eye of the storm after a large number of people among them were tested COVID-19 positive, with Nizamuddin turning out to be the one of the biggest hotspots in the country for Coronavirus. The police registered cases against Maulana Saad and his close associates for violating the law. As of now, the case is being investigated by the Crime Branch of Delhi police.