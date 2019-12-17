New Delhi: In the aftermath of the violent protests that broke out in the university campus of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, about 11 Delhi Police officers have been transferred in a late-night reshuffle on Monday. Kumar Gyanesh, serving as Additional DCP-I/South East has been transferred to South West. Ingit Pratap Singh, present Additional DCP-I/South-West has been made Additional DCP-I South-East.

On Sunday, a clash broke out between protesting students and police on the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Several students have received injuries, though police said that there was no firing. The injuries might have been led by teas gas. The ministry of home affairs, too, backed the claim and said ‘no bullet was fired’. The police excess, however, drew widespread outrage as police personnel even entered the library of the university. Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar demanded a high-level inquiry into the police action.

On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police arrested 10 people, all with criminal backgrounds, in connection with the Jamia Millia violence. None of the arrested are students, police said, confirming that students did not take part in the violent agitation. All 10 of the arrested have criminal records.