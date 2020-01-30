New Delhi: After massive protests erupted following the firing incident outside Jamia Milia Islamia University campus, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident and instructed them to take strict action. He went on to say that the Central government will not tolerate any such incident and the culprit will not be spared.

“Today I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident (in Jamia area) that has taken place and instructed them to take strict action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared,” Amit Shah said while addressing an election rally in the national capital.

Reacting to the Jamia firing incident, the AAP called firing incident BJP’s ‘conspiracy’ to get Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 postponed as the ‘saffron party knows it is losing’ polls scheduled for February 8.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Home Minister Shah to take care of the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

He said this in a tweet replying to a post by Shah in which the home minister said hat he has directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take strict action in the case.

“What is happening in Delhi? The law and order is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi’s law and order,” Kejriwal said in the tweet.

The blame game between the two leaders started after a man opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Jamia area earlier in the day, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student. The gunman shouted ‘Yeh lo aazadi’ amid heavy police presence in the area. The gunman was later detained by police. He was taken into custody and was being interrogated.

Ahead of committing the crime, the alleged gunman went live on Facebook. However, police said they were verifying whether it is his real name.