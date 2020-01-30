New Delhi: Soon after a war of words broke out on Twitter between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Jamia firing incident, the BJP on Thursday wrote to Election Commission stating that ‘leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are doing election campaign in the guise of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

In the letter, the BJP demanded from the EC that the ‘expenditure incurred on Shaheen Bagh and other such protests against CAA must be added to the expenditure accounts of the respective AAP candidates. The BJPO said this as it felt that the incidents are turning out to be proxy election campaigns in the guise of protests.

Apart from this, the BJP also demanded to appoint an independent Election Expenditure Observer ‘to inquire and verify the facts on the ground so that appropriate action can be taken against the culprits.’

The development comes after a blame game started between Shah and Kejriwal after massive protests erupted in Jami area following the firing incident outside Jamia Milia Islamia University campus.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident and instructed them to take strict action.

Reacting Shah’s statement, Kejriwal asked the Home Minister to take care of the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.