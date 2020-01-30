New Delhi: Scores of students, activists and alumni took to streets in a massive protest that erupted outside Delhi’s prestigious Jamia Milia Islamia University on Thursday after a 17-year-old man, brandishing a pistol opened fire to the chant of Ye Lo Azadi (take this freedom). A student of the varsity was injured in the firing and was eventually taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
The miscreant live-streamed the entire incident in multiple posts on Facebook. In a separate post, he also wrote “Shaheen Bagh… Khel Khatam (Game over, Shaheen Bagh)”, evidently directed at those demonstrating against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act and nationwide NRC. Even as his posts went viral, social media platform Facebook later took down the shooter’s profile.
Many social media users have linked the incident a controversial remark made by BJP leader Anurag Thakur who raised slogans during a poll rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections exhorting the crowd to chant ‘shoot the traitors’. The episode also resonates to a similar incident that took place two days ago when a gun-wielding man entered the Shaheen Bagh protest area.
The attacker was taken under custody by the Delhi Police and was interrogated at the New Friends Colony police station.
Here’s the 10 pointer timeline of how the incidents unfolded:
- Amid an ongoing protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jamia Nagar, the 17-year-old man was videographed as walking and brandishing a gun in Jamia area earlier today shouting ‘Kisko chahiye azadi (who wants freedom)? Yeh Lo Azadi (take this freedom)’ in presence of heavy security of Delhi police and several media persons.
- He opened fire at a Kashmiri student of Jamia while continuing his chant. The student, identified as Shadab Farooq studying mass communication, suffered a bullet injury in his arm and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Jamia area. He was later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
- The miscreant was identified as a minor, according to his CBSE mark sheet, and a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh. If reports are to be believed, he had told his family members that he was going to school while he went to the protest site with a gun.
- Following the incident, thousands of students faced off against police personnel as protests escalated against the Centre’s move on Citizenship law. Delhi Police deployed water cannon guns as students tried to breach the barricades. The Delhi Police did not file an FIR after the suspect of Jamia firing was found to be a minor.
- Social media users fumed over the incident as they reacted to the Delhi Police complacent, ‘standing by’ against the man brandishing the gun. On the other hand, opposition leaders targetted the BJP for propagating violence in their poll speeches. Opposition parties will meet at 9:30 AM on Friday at the Parliament to discuss the Jamia Nagar firing incident along with Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
- Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the BJP government over the Jamia firing incident and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be answerable to what kind of Delhi he wants to build. “If the BJP government keeps giving provocative speeches inciting people to shoot protestors, then this will keep happening. The Prime Minister should answer what kind of Delhi he wants to build? Do they stand with violence or non-violence? Do they stand with development or with chaos?” she wrote in a tweet.
- Delhi Police sought for reinforcements outside Jamia as protests with over 1,000 students continued even after sundown and the protestors removed the barricades lined up by police. The police, however, stopped the long march by Jamia students towards Rajghat. Participants were heard shouting, the man who opened fire was a “follower of Nathuram Godse”.
- Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident in Jamia area and instructed them to take strict action. “The Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared,” he said. In another tweet, he announced the Jamia firing probe handed over to Delhi Police Special CP, Shri Pravir Ranjan, who will investigate the entire incident as part of the Crime Branch.
- Responding to the Jamia firing incident, the AAP called firing incident BJP’s pre-poll ‘conspiracy’. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Amit Shah to take care of the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the injured student at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Farooq was also visited by Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police. At the same time, students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia University have reached New Friends Colony police station to lodge a complaint against the gun-wielding minor person who opened fire in Jamia area.