New Delhi: Scores of students, activists and alumni took to streets in a massive protest that erupted outside Delhi’s prestigious Jamia Milia Islamia University on Thursday after a 17-year-old man, brandishing a pistol opened fire to the chant of Ye Lo Azadi (take this freedom). A student of the varsity was injured in the firing and was eventually taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The miscreant live-streamed the entire incident in multiple posts on Facebook. In a separate post, he also wrote “Shaheen Bagh… Khel Khatam (Game over, Shaheen Bagh)”, evidently directed at those demonstrating against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act and nationwide NRC. Even as his posts went viral, social media platform Facebook later took down the shooter’s profile.

Many social media users have linked the incident a controversial remark made by BJP leader Anurag Thakur who raised slogans during a poll rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections exhorting the crowd to chant ‘shoot the traitors’. The episode also resonates to a similar incident that took place two days ago when a gun-wielding man entered the Shaheen Bagh protest area.

The attacker was taken under custody by the Delhi Police and was interrogated at the New Friends Colony police station.

Here’s the 10 pointer timeline of how the incidents unfolded: