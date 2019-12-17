New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday became yet another opposition leader to criticise the Delhi Police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University, comparing it with ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ and referring to protesters as ‘Yuva Bombs.’

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students. pic.twitter.com/lNGrgCPrIU — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Speaking to media after the second day of the state legislature’s winter session, the Chief Minister said, “What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a ‘Yuva bomb’. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students.”

Delhi Police on Sunday evening had launched a severe crackdown on the Jamia Millia campus after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march turned violent. A similar crackdown was launched by the Aligarh Police on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, who, like their Jamia counterparts, had been protesting against the CAA for days, and had gathered to protest against the crackdown at Jamia.

The twin crackdowns triggered nationwide outrage with protests now being held at several campuses across the country in solidarity with Jami and AMU students. Opposition leaders, too, have questioned the police action and demanded a judicial inquiry into it.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police arrested 10 locals, three of whom are known criminals, in connection with the Jamia violence. None of them was found to be a Jamia student.

The Supreme Court, however, rejected a petition to intervene in the case, asking petitioners to first move High Courts instead.