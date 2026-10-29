Jamia Millia Islamia agrees to students’ demands, sets timeline to restore student union polls

Jamia Millia Islamia has acceded to protesting students' key demands, approving a timeline for student union polls and revoking suspensions.

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Students protests have are taking place in Jamia Millia Islamia to demand the formation of a student union. File Image

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough following weeks of student agitation, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Thursday night agreed to the primary demands put forward by protesting students, issuing an official order that outlines a clear roadmap to restore the student union and revokes all administrative action taken against demonstrators. As part of the resolution, the university administration announced that regular offline classes across all faculties and departments will resume on Monday, November 2.

According to the students, the university said it would notify the schedule for elections in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines laid down by the Lyngdoh Committee on Student Elections after the constitution is approved.

The elections will be conducted within six weeks of the start of the academic session, which is approximately six weeks from July 16, 2027, they added.

Earlier today, Jamia Millia Islamia issued a show-cause notice to a female hostel resident for allegedly taking emergency leave on misleading grounds and participating in a student protest seeking the restoration of the union, which has been dissolved since 2006, a report by PTI news agency said.

Issued by the provost of Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls’ Hostel, the October 27 notice directed the student to submit a written explanation within 24 hours. It warned that failing to provide a satisfactory response could lead to disciplinary action.

Why university extended online classes till November 24?

The development comes as the university has extended online classes till November 24 and shifted its odd-semester examinations to online mode, citing concerns over the prevailing situation on campus and the safety and security of students. The university had earlier ordered online classes till November 8.

In the October 28 order, the university said it decided at a meeting of deans, heads of departments, directors, and officials, who assessed the campus situation and concluded that physical classes were not conducive to academic activities.

According to the order, practical, fieldwork, project, viva and minor project examinations will be held online from November 25 to November 30, while end-semester theory examinations will take place from December 1 to December 24. Winter vacation will be observed from December 25 to January 12, 2027, with even-semester classes scheduled to begin on January 13.

A notice circulated by the hostel’s discipline committee, as shared by Jamia students, said residents had been asked to take compulsory leave by November 1, citing the shift to online academic activities. The committee said it had raised students’ concerns with the provost but was told the instructions came from higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)