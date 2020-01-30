Live Updates

  • 6:22 PM IST

    Jamia Protests LIVE: Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “What is happening in Delhi? The law system of Delhi is deteriorating. Please take care of the law and order situation in Delhi.”

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Jamia Protests LIVE: The Delhi Police is yet to file an FIR against the detained suspect of Jamia firing incident.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    Jamia Protests LIVE: The Delhi Police have requested for reinforcements outside Jamia where over 1,000 students have gathered in protest and removed the barricades lined up by police.

    Meanwhile, the long march by Jamia students towards Rajghat has been stopped by the police near the Holy Family Hospital. Several participants were heard shouting the man who opened fire was a “follower of Nathuram Godse”.
  • 6:09 PM IST

    Jamia Protests LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah says he has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident in Jamia area and instructed them to take strict action. “the Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared,” he said.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Jamia Protests LIVE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at the BJP over the Jamia firing incident, says, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be answerable to what kind of Delhi he wants to build.

    “If the BJP government keeps giving provocative speeches inciting people to shoot protestors, then this will keep happening. The Prime Minister should answer what kind of Delhi he wants to build? Do they stand with violence or non-violence? Do they stand with development or with chaos?” her tweet read.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    Jamia Protests LIVE: Meanwhile, leaders of Left parties, including Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury, formed a human chain in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) outside Raj Ghat today.

  • 5:53 PM IST

  • 5:52 PM IST

    Jamia Protests LIVE: Delhi Police deployed water cannon after an increasing number of demonstrating students try to climb barricades.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    Jamia Protests LIVE: The Delhi Police identified the man as 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma, a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh. He has been taken into custody and is being questioned at the New Friends Colony police station.

  • 5:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Protests escalated outside Delhi’s prestigious Jamia Milia Islamia University on Thursday after a gun-wielding man, identified as Rambhakt Gopal, opened fire at a student while chanting Yeh Lo Azadi (take this freedom).

A varsity student, Shadab Najar, was injured in the firing and was immediately rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Jamia area. He was later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after the bullet injured his arm.

The man, now held in custody of Delhi Police, was videographed as walking and brandishing a gun in Jamia area earlier today shouting ‘Kisko chahiye azadi (who wants freedom)? Yeh Lo Azadi (take this freedom)’ in presence of heavy security of Delhi police and several media persons.

Notably, the suspect went live from his profile on Facebook several times to record the entire incident. In a separate Facebook post, he also wrote, “Shaheen Bagh… Khel Khatam (Game over, Shaheen Bagh)”. His message was clearly directed at those demonstrating against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act and nationwide NRC.

Social media users, including senior journalists, activists, students and politicians, have been fuming over the incident as they reacted to the Delhi Police complacent, ‘standing by’ against the man brandishing the gun.

A few days ago, BJP leader Anurag Thakur had made a controversial statement raising slogans during a poll rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as he exhorted the crowd to chant ‘shoot the traitors’.

The episode also resonates to a similar incident that took place two days ago when a gun-wielding man entered the Shaheen Bagh protest area. The man, however, later denied wielding the gun and said, “I always carry a gun wherever I go. I don’t know who took it out from my pocket.”