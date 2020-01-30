

















Load More

New Delhi: Protests escalated outside Delhi’s prestigious Jamia Milia Islamia University on Thursday after a gun-wielding man, identified as Rambhakt Gopal, opened fire at a student while chanting Yeh Lo Azadi (take this freedom).

A varsity student, Shadab Najar, was injured in the firing and was immediately rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Jamia area. He was later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after the bullet injured his arm.

The man, now held in custody of Delhi Police, was videographed as walking and brandishing a gun in Jamia area earlier today shouting ‘Kisko chahiye azadi (who wants freedom)? Yeh Lo Azadi (take this freedom)’ in presence of heavy security of Delhi police and several media persons.

Notably, the suspect went live from his profile on Facebook several times to record the entire incident. In a separate Facebook post, he also wrote, “Shaheen Bagh… Khel Khatam (Game over, Shaheen Bagh)”. His message was clearly directed at those demonstrating against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act and nationwide NRC.

Social media users, including senior journalists, activists, students and politicians, have been fuming over the incident as they reacted to the Delhi Police complacent, ‘standing by’ against the man brandishing the gun.

A few days ago, BJP leader Anurag Thakur had made a controversial statement raising slogans during a poll rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as he exhorted the crowd to chant ‘shoot the traitors’.

The episode also resonates to a similar incident that took place two days ago when a gun-wielding man entered the Shaheen Bagh protest area. The man, however, later denied wielding the gun and said, “I always carry a gun wherever I go. I don’t know who took it out from my pocket.”