New Delhi: A local court here has sent the Jamia shooter to 14-day protective custody. Notably, the man (a minor) amid heavy police presence, had fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Milia University on Thursday, injuring a student.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has applied to carry out an ossification test of the Jamia shooter to ascertain his real age. Earlier in the day, the school, where, he (shooter) studies has ‘confirmed’ his claims saying that he was born in April 2002, which means that at 17-years-old, he is indeed a minor.

The man, identified as ‘Gopal’ had chanted pro-Delhi Police and anti-Jamia slogans. He also shouted “Main Deta Hoon Azaadi” (I will give you freedom) and had even done a Facebook live before the shooting.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police faced severe criticism as in photos that went viral in social media, a group of policemen can be seen in the background standing still even as the ‘minor’ takes aim at the protesters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also come under scanner for extending the tenure of top cop Amulya Patnaik. The Delhi police commissioner was scheduled to retire today but he was given an extension in the view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election on February 8.

On the other hand a political war has erupted as Congress MPs including party interim chief Sonia Gandhi today held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue to save constitution. Besides, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned who paid the attacker. “Who paid him? ” the Wayanad MP questioned when asked about the shooting.