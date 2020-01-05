New Delhi: The national capital’s prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, where exams were postponed and winter vacations preponed, in the wake of Delhi Police’s crackdown on the campus following violence during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest on December 15, is all set to reopen on Monday following the episode.

In a press note, the university administration said that the examinations (for most post-graduation courses) will resume from January 9. Exam for undergraduate courses, meanwhile, will begin from January 16. Additionally, students were advised to regularly visit the university’s official website for examination-related updates, as well as to ‘avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media.’

“Cases of serious hospitalisation/medical emergency will be dealt with separately,” the release further stated.

The Delhi Police, which came under severe criticism for its action on the university campus, defended the crackdown, saying that it had to enter the campus, without permission from the vice-chancellor, to arrest the unidentified miscreants who had infiltrated the peaceful protest march and set vehicles on fire and escaped into the university following lathicharge by the police.

10 persons, all locals with a criminal background, were arrested by the police two days after the Jamia episode. Significantly, none of the accused was a student of the university.

The police crackdown in Jamia led to protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), triggering a crackdown by the local police there as well. AMU too, extended its winter vacations till January 5; however, the university recently announced a further extension of vacations due to ‘an overall prevailing situation.’

The twin crackdowns had triggered widespread outrage and solidarity protests at various universities across the country.