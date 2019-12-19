New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Centra and Delhi police as it was hearing a PIL against police action on the protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia University that took place on December 15. Several students were injured as police lathi-charges and tear-gassed to contain the protest. A PIL was filed seeking the setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University, following protests over the amended Citizenship Act. The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Rekha Palli by advocate Mr Rizwan on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court ruled that the case should be filed in district court, not the Supreme Court. The case was heard on Thursday as several protests erupted simultaneously at different places. throughout the day

The petition by Mr Rizwan alleges that Delhi Police “resorted to use of arbitrary, excessive, discriminatory and illegal force against students, more particularly female students, of Jamia Millia Islamia University, on the false pretext of restoring law and order”.

It further alleged that students and teachers were protesting in a peaceful manner against the amended Citizenship Act but the police disrupted it and used “unjustified, excessive, arbitrary and brute force” against them. The plea was moved in the Delhi High Court after the Supreme Court on Tuesday had said that such petitions relating to violence be moved in high courts concerned.

Apart from seeking the appointment of a fact-finding committee, comprising former judges of the Supreme Court and the high court, the PIL also wants no FIRs be lodged against students and no coercive steps are taken in complaints already registered, in connection with the violence, till the panel gives its report.

Several public buses and two police vehicles were torched in the clashes between students and police at New Friends Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act.