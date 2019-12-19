New Delhi: Expressing solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a group called Dark Knight partially hacked the official website of the university on Thursday evening.

The message on the University website read: “Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students.. Jai Hind!”

Hailing the bravery of students, the hackers wrote under the ‘news’ section: “Brave students of Jamia keep fighting against the oppression. Don’t let the movement die. Every time they hit you Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger.”

“Modi-Shah thinks we are dumb like their followers but we the students read. We know how the first people would be declared foreigners by NRC and then everyone will be absorbed back through CAA except our Muslims,” the message read.

The message further said, “Every attack on us students is a blow to your grand empire of hatred. Students it’s time to organize and unite! Rise our cause on the international stage and fight like Hong Kong students because it’s time to save our democracy!”

Presently, if one logs into the website, the following message appears, ”This page is under construction. Please come back soon!”

Meanwhile, the university technical wing is trying to remove the malware from the website and the administration has also decided to take the help of Delhi Police Cyber unit.

On Sunday, Jamia was at the centre of students’ protest against the Citizenship Act that was amended last week with Parliament passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.