Srinagar: In India's first-ever suspected drone attack, two explosives crashed into the high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday. Two IAF personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 AM within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said. The possibility of a terror attack has not been ruled out.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the flight path of the two drones. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said he spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal H S Arora, over the incident. Meanwhile, Jammu Airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI that there was no disruption in flight operations due to the explosions. "Flights to and from Jammu airport are operating as per schedule," he said.

LIVE Updates on Jammu Air Force Station Blasts:

2:53 PM: "Use of drone with payload in both the blasts at Jammu airfield suspected to drop explosive material. Another IED weighing 5-6 kgs was recovered by Jammu police. This IED was received by LeT outfit operative & was to be planted at some crowded place," said Jamnu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh to ANI.

2:51 PM: The Indian Air Force is investigating the attack as what could the first-ever drone attack on an Indian military base.

2:45 PM: DIG CRPF reached the Air Force Station, Jammu earlier today. IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is in Bangladesh on official visit, is also constantly monitoring the situation. “Necessary instructions passed for probe into the matter. Western Air Commander Air Marshal VR Chaudhari is at Jammu Air Force Station,” said senior IAF officials.