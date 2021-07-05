Srinagar: As the Covid cases decline in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the rafting activities in Ganderbal to boost adventure sports and tourism which bore the major brunt of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus. Also Read - Gupkar Alliance Disappointed Over Outcome of PM's Meeting, Demands Restoration of J&K Statehood Before Polls

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rouf Tramboo, Chairman, Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir said, "Due to COVID-19 wave, adventure and tourism activities decreased. Today, we started water rafting for this season in the Singh Nala river. This is for those tourists who want to take a joyride."

“It is a good initiative by J-K tourism. It is the first activity in adventurous sports after pandemic. This will boost tourism. We want such activities to take place in the future as these activities had decreased for the last 1-2 yrs due to pandemic,” a participant said.